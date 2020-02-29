Our Second and newest Release This Year ( MakuluLinux Flash ) has just gone Live !

It is Lightning Fast, Rock Solid Stable and Offers Plenty in terms of Flavor and Variety. It is a Must checkout for any Linux User, This Release tops anything else out there, You will find many things in this distro that Doesn’t Exist Anywhere !

Download it Here : http://www.makululinux.com/wp/flash/