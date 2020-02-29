Makulu LinDoz Released !
MakuluLinux LinDoz Edition is now available for Download, You can read the release notes and grab your copy from the menu above or Click Here.
MakuluLinux LinDoz Teaser from LinuxInsider
A nice Article previewing the upcoming LinDoz release, Are you ready for it ? Its closer than you think… read for yourself : https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/MakuluLinux-LinDoz-Offers-Windows-Comfort-Zone-but-Its-All-Linux-Under-the-Hood-86498.html
MakuluLinux Lineup — 2020
I know its been very quiet at Makulu the Last few Months and rumours have been circulating… however it was a busy 2019 and crazy end of the year for us. That doesn’t mean we have not been working on Makulu, We have an Awesome Release line up for 2020, Stay Tuned …
MakuluLinux LinDoz x86 & x64 Major Milestone Builds
We have sent out the Latest MakuluLinux LinDoz ISO’s to testers. These latest Builds are classified as a Major Milestone, We are now moving from the “Developing Stage” to the “Polishing Stage”. Expect a Release Date announcement soon if testing goes well over the next few days/weeks.
LinDoz Development Progress
MakuluLinux LinDoz In Depth Development progress Video. We Take a look into the world of the next MakuluLinux Lindoz Release, What’s behind the Curtain ? Watch the Video and find out…